Ellensburg Murder Trial Delayed

The trial of an 18-year-old man accused of killing an employee at an Ellensburg fast food restaurant earlier this year has been delayed.

Prosecutors say Benny Castizo shot and killed 21-year-old Christian Guthrie at a Jack In The Box in the 100 block of West University Way on March 15.

KIMA-TV reports that on Oct. 4, prosecutors requested to delay Castizo's trial due to several key witnesses being unavailable during his originally-scheduled trial dates.

Castizo's defense team argued the trial should proceed, since any delays might impact their arguments of Castizo acting in self-defense.

The judge in the case sided with the prosecution and has set a new date for the trial to begin on November 19.

Castizo, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, has been charged as an adult.