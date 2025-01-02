Ellensburg Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hospital Staff

An Ellensburg man is facing criminal charges after allegedly making threats to kill staff members at Kittitas Valley Hospital earlier this month.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 27-year-old Brett Nicholas Darling was arrested on Dec. 12 after admitting himself at the hospital's emergency ward for mental health issues.

Police say Darling became extremely agitated and an officer was summoned to standby while he was given medication.

Court documents indicate that after the officer left the room, Darling fled the hospital but later returned and damaged a laptop computer during a fit of rage that also included verbal threats to kill two nurses.

Darling reportedly has a history of assaulting hospital staff and pled guilty in May to assault charges for a March incident in which he grabbed a police officer by the neck during a mental health crisis at the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

Darling is currently being held in the Kittitas County Jail on charges of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief with a bail of $20,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned this week.