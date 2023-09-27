Electric Vehicle Meetup Set For Saturday At Rocky Reach Dam

Plug-In North Central Washington's first ever electric vehicle meetup takes place Saturday at Rocky Reach Dam north of Wenatchee.

Organizers are trying to assemble as many electric vehicles as possible in one place with the gathering.

Plug-In NCW Chair Randy Brooks says it's the group's latest event to coincide with National Drive Electric Week (Sep 22-Oct 1, 2023).

"We have had other exhibits and things like that during previous National Drive Electric Weeks," said Brooks. "But this is the first one where we're just suggesting everybody get together and talk and see how many vehicles we can get together."

Plug-In NCW also has a network of 20 charging stations around the region that are free to the public. The cost to operate the high amperage level 2 charging stations is picked up by hosts, which range from municipalities to resorts to restaurants.

Brooks says the gathering is also meant to backup efforts by the national Electric Auto Association.

"Plug-In North Central Washington supports their efforts to educate people about electric vehicles and the benefits of electric vehicles," Brooks said. "And we take every opportunity we can to talk to people about them and educate people about them and answer their questions."

Brooks himself has been involved in organizations that led to the creation of Plug-In NCW since 2005 and has been driving electric vehicles since 2009.

Plug-In NCW is a non-profit subsidiary of the North Central Washington Economic Development District.

It bills itself as a passionate community of electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts dedicated to promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in North Central Washington.

“The organization aims to educate, inspire, and bring together like-minded individuals who are driving change one electric mile at a time.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 9:30 am - 11:45 am

Location: Rocky Reach Dam Lower Parking Area

The North Central Washington Economic Development District is a federally designated economic development district, and 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serving the NCW region covering Okanogan, Douglas, and Chelan counties and the Colville Confederate Tribes.