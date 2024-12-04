Elderly Man Dies In Tanker Truck Crash Near Quincy

An elderly Grant County is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened last Wednesday, Nov. 27, at around 2 p.m. on Adams Road North, when 90-year-old Larry L. Pearl of Quincy rear-ended a tanker truck driven by 57-year-old Armando Lerena of Quincy.

Investigators say Pearl was not wearing a seatbelt, and was seriously injured in the crash.

He was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee where he was pronounced deceased later the same day.

Sheriff's officials say the delay in reporting the fatality accident was due to their not being informed about Pearl's death until Monday, Dec. 2.