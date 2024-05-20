Eastmont’s School Board has approved Del Enders as the next Eastmont High School Principal.

Enders was recommended for the position by Superintendent Becky Berg at the May 13, 2024 School Board Meeting.

According to a news release, Mr. Enders participated in multiple interviews conducted by students, parents, staff, administrators, and Superintendent Berg.

Enders is from Salem, Oregon, where he served four years as the Principal/Director of Assessment of the K-12 Silvies River Charter School System.

He was an English Language Arts teacher for ten years at Ellensburg High School and coached Boys and Girls basketball and football, advised student clubs, and served as the Chair of the ELA Department.

Enders earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and began his administrative career in 2016 at Kittitas School District serving as an Elementary Principal.

He will join the Eastmont School District on July 1, 2024 and work with current Eastmont High School Principal Lance Noell to start the 2024-25 school year, as part of a leadership transition.

Noell has been principal since 2013 at Eastmont High School but is stepping down to return to classroom teaching.