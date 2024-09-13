Eastmont High School Lockdown After Student Spots Weapon on Campus

Eastmont High School implemented precautionary safety measures Thursday morning while East Wenatchee police responded to a report of a student with a weapon.

Sgt. Amici said school officials called police after a student reported another student was brandishing a weapon in the school parking lot

"Officers arrived on scene and determined it (the weapon) was a toy or air soft style of gun and not a functioning, live firearm, so it was a replica, is the best way to descibe it"

Amici said three students were booked into Chelan County Juvenile Justice Detention Center while the investigation continues.

Amici says a "look a like" device is also illegal to possess on school grounds.

"Specific language in the RCW prohibits anyone from bringing a firearm, real or replica to or onto school grounds and another part talks about the liklihood of causing alarm.  To the untrained eye, it appeared to be a real firearm but we determined it was a replica and not a functioning firearm"

In a social media post,  Eastmont School District reminded students and parents the incident reinforces the importance of "if you see something, say something" messaging.

During the precautionary measure called a HOLD, classes continued but students and staff were confined to classrooms with all doors locked and all hallways cleared.

