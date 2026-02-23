Anglers are gearing up for the fishing season opener on more than two dozen Eastern Washington lakes on March 1st.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has recently stocked rainbow trout, but excellent late-winter fishing opportunities await for bass, yellow perch, burbot, cutthroat trout, brown trout, crappie, walleye, and bluegill.

In a WDFW news release, Steve Caromile, WDFW inland fish program manager, said, “We’ve had a mild winter, and early March can be a great time for lake fishing opportunities. As the days become longer, these early spring fisheries are a good way to start the season.”

Caromile cautioned that some eastside lakes may have some remaining thin ice and to exercise caution.

WDFW Has Stocked Grant County Lakes

In Grant County, WDFW recently stocked rainbow trout in several lakes opening March 1. Martha and Upper Caliche lakes each received rainbow trout fingerlings in March 2025 and an additional plant of catchable-sized trout in October 2025. These fish are expected to average 13 to 14 inches by opening day, with some reaching 20 inches. These lakes will be stocked with additional catchable trout in March 2026.

Quincy and Burke lakes were stocked with more than 21,000 trout fingerlings last spring and received an additional 1,500 catchable-size rainbow trout in February. Last year's fingerlings are expected to be from 10 to 12 inches, with some larger carryover fish in the 13- to 15-inch range.

Other Grant County lakes opening on March 1st are Cliff, Crystal, Cup, Lower Spring, and Upper Spring lakes. All five were stocked with fingerling rainbow trout last March. and may produce trout in the 12- to 14-inch range, or larger. Lenice, Nunnally, Dry Falls, and Dusty Lakes will also open March 1st. Lake Lenore is one of six lakes in the state where anglers can go after Lahontan cutthroat trout.

Columbia County

The five Tucannon River off-channel lakes—Blue, Deer, Rainbow, Spring, and Watson—open March 1st. Stocked with rainbow trout weighing up to 1.5 pounds.

Walla Walla County

Fish Hook Pond is open year-round.

Spokane County

Liberty Lake opens March 1 and received 4,000 catchable rainbow trout and 350 jumbo rainbow trout earlier this year. Trout can range from 12 to 16 inches. Amber and Medical lakes open March 1st under selective gear rules.

Lincoln County

Coffeepot Lake is scheduled to receive 5,000 put-grow-take rainbow trout this spring.

Downs Lake, on the Lincoln-Spokane County line, typically opens on March 1, but is not accessible to the public this season. Access is limited to a privately owned resort that is currently closed. No fish were stocked in 2026, and restocking will resume when public access is available.

Whitman County

Pampa Pond opens March 1 for rainbow trout.

Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, and Yakima counties

Many lakes are open year-round, and WDFW typically begins stocking catchable trout during the first week of March.

Fishing Reports

Weekly catchable trout stocking reports are posted on the fish stocking webpage. Anglers also can visit WDFW’s lowland lakes webpage to search by lake, county, or species for fishing information.

Washington anglers must have a valid fishing license, available to purchase on the new MyWDFW or Fish Washington® mobile apps, or at hundreds of license dealers across the state. Check the Washington Sport Fishing Rules or download the Fish Washington® app for details on regulations.

Anglers parking at WDFW-managed vehicle water-access areas are required to display the WDFW Vehicle Access Pass or a Discover Pass. Anglers visiting Washington State Parks or Department of Natural Resources lands need a Discover Pass. Find information on parking passes at WDFW’s parking webpage.