East Cascade SWAT Called To Action For Second Time In 3 Days

The East Cascade Swat Team has been activated twice over the course of three days.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says the tactical unit took a dangerous subject into custody Monday in the area of Highway 2 at Deep Powder Lane in Leavenworth.

Morrison declined to provide further details, except to say they hope to release more information in the coming days.

The Monday operation came after the SWAT team was called in to subdue and arrest an assault and burglary suspect in Orondo Saturday night.

SWAT team members shot 37-year-old James Scott Martin with a 40mm non-lethal weapon after a five-hour standoff with Douglas County deputies Saturday.

He's accused of assaulting two people while wielding a metal bar at a residence earlier that day and faces assault, burglary and malicious mischief charges.

Morrison said details about the Monday operation are being withheld to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Traffic on SR 2 was diverted onto Winton Rd for approximately an hour Monday during the SWAT team's activities in Leavenworth.

Morrison thanked the Washington State Patrol for their assistance with traffic control.

The East Cascade SWAT Team (ECSWAT) was formed in 2022. It's made up of members from each of the local regional agencies, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, and Wenatchee Police Department.