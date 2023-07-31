Eagle Bluff Fire Now Burning 10,200 Acres Near Oroville
UPDATE Monday 12:01am
The Eagle Bluff Fire west of Oroville is now at roughly 10,200 acres. All Level 3 evacuation notices have been reduced to Level 2 "Get Ready" status.
Wind gusts to 30 mph from the north and south are expected through Monday.
--------------------------
The city of Oroville is in danger of the Eagle Bluff Fire which ignited Saturday afternoon.
The use of state resources was activated Saturday night with a Type 3 state level management team handing the fire with crews and aircraft from the state being sent in.
The fire was estimated at 2500 acres and was burning in sage and scattered timber while threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.
Levels 2 and 3 evacuations have been effect. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel will be working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Eagle Bluff Fire.