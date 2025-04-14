E. Wenatchee Man Sues EWPD and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

An East Wenatchee man is suing the East Wenatchee Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office over an incident in 2023 where police allegedly tased him.

According to court filings, 44-year-old Andrew Newton filed the lawsuit monday in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Washington. Newton claims the agencies violated his constitutional rights during a traffic stop May 28, 2023. He seeks damage for injuries and emotional harm.

Get our free mobile app

The complaint says officers violated Newton's Fourth Amendment right with assault and battery, negligence, outrage, and a monell claim stating both Douglas County and East Wenatchee had policies, customs or training failures allowing the incident to occur.

The lawsuit names Douglas County deputies Rubi Ramirez, Adrian Lopez and William Lane as well as East Wenatchee officers Phillip Amici and Carl Mohns.

Ramirez pulled Newton over for driving with a non-illiuminated brake light. Ramirez said Newton did not roll down his window and started arguing and would not provide his name.

Documents show Newton says he identified himself but did not have his valid driver's license with him. The lawsuit says driving without a license is an infraction and should not lead to an arrest.

The situation escalated when Ramirez told Newton refusing to identify himself is a crime. Amici arrived as backup and took over the stop. The complaint says he did not identify himself to Newton or ask Newton any questions before pointing a taser at him yelling commands to exit the vehicle. Newton repeatedly told officers he felt unsafe and asked what he had done wrong.

Amici also accused Newton of failure to identify. Shortly after, Mohns and Lopez arrived at the scene. Officer Lane also responded and reportedly pointed his firearm at Newton.

According to the lawsuit, Mohns gave the order to tase him and Amici fired his taser.

Newton received treatment for emergency medical care at Central Washington Hospital and authorities book him in the Chelan Regional Justice Center where he remained for several days. Charges against Newton were dropped.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and includes requests for attorney's fees, interest, declatory relief, and other remedies.

Neither Douglas County Sheriff's Office or East Wenatchee Police Department representatives were available for comment as of publication.

This is a developing story and may be updated.