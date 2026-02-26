Drivers Getting Stuck On Forest Service Roads This Winter

Despite a lack of snow in the mountains this winter, the U.S. Forest Service is advising visitors to avoid attempting to use most roads in the National Forest.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there have been reports of a number of drivers getting stuck on Forest Service roads over the past few months.

Get our free mobile app

"Not all areas of the forest are snow-free, and snow grooming is still occurring. Wheeled vehicles are not allowed on any of the groomed trails system. Please wait until sno-parks are no longer being used and for the ground to dry out and become firm. Driving on muddy roads can cause a lot of damage to the roadbed. Please continue to have patience and let forest trails and roads dry out and firm up before attempting to use them."

DeMario adds that in many areas that received snow earlier this winter, there hasn't been any in recent weeks, which has made for treacherous road conditions with older layers of ice that are quite thin in some spots.

"People can expect to encounter some bare spots in the snow, so snowmobilers and snow recreationists need to be careful as rocks, tree tops, and branches start poking out of the snow as it melts."

Forest officials are also reminding the public that trails become available as the snow melts off, but trail maintenance doesn’t begin until later in the spring, and that most campgrounds don’t usually open until Memorial Day Weekend.