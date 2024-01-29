Get Ready for Closures and Delays on SR17 Project near Soap Lake, WA
A rock slope stabilization project will begin in mid-February, designed to improve safety for motorists on a roughly ten-mile stretch of SR17
The work zone is between Soap Lake and Lake Lenore, just north of Lake Lenore Caves Road.
Rocks falling off a series of eight slopes along the highway between milepost 76 and 85 have been damaging the road surface and endangering motorists. A WSDOT contractor will remove rock and loose material from the slopes and install slope protection to prevent future rockfalls. The project begins in mid-February and should be complete in October.
Delays and closures on SR17
WSDOT says the project will involve closing the full highway four times for up to 10 hours each. The closure schedule will be publicized once it is finalized but the closures will be scheduled on weekdays.
During phase 1 of the project, SR 17 between MP 76 and MP 85 will be open for only 15 minutes at the start of every hour between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phase 1 work is anticipated to last about seven weeks.
After the initial schedule of hourly closures, travelers can expect single-lane closures with delays of 20 minutes or more through the project zone.
The Washington State Department of Transportation will provide Real-time travel information through from the WSDOT mobile app , the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates .
