Tractor Driver Seriously Injured In Highway Collision Near Royal City

An Adams County man has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Thursday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on State Route 262 about seven miles east of Royal City, when a pickup truck driven by 55-year-old Michael J. Richards of Othello rear-ended a tractor operated by 55-year-old Hugo C. Verduzco of Royal City.

Verduzco was ejected during the crash and suffered serious injuries requiring air transport to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment, while Richards was uninjured.

Troopers say Richards was cited for distracted driving but was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash occurred.

The collision snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.