Driver Identified In Double Fatality Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum

The Washington State Patrol is now identifying the driver in a single car crash that killed two people Monday on I-90.

Troopers say 20-year-old Julian Dayap of Everett was behind the wheel of a 2013 Subaru Legacy three miles east of Cle Elum when, on a left-hand curve in the road, the car crossed into the right lane, left the roadway on the righthand side and landed in a ditch at the tree line.

Two passengers in their 20s from the Chicago area died in the crash, while Dayap was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries.

A third passenger, also a person in their 20's from Chicago, was taken to Harborview as well.

Dayap could face charges. It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The two passengers who died were identified as 26-year-old Brendan Kivlehan of Palos Heights, Illinois and 24-year-old Natalie Nicoletti of Countryside, Illinois.

Kivlehan was pronounced dead at the scene. Nicoletti died while being flown to Harborview.

The third passenger who is at Harborview with serious injuries is 21-year-old Katherine Ogletree of Chicago.

Kivlehan was determined to have not been wearing a seatbelt during the crash while it’s not known if Ogletree was strapped in. Troopers say Dayap and Nicoletti were wearing seatbelts.