The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) is warning the public about a new scam that's targeting drivers.

DOT officials say the scam involves fraudulent texts from its Good To Go! tolling system that request payments for unpaid tolls and provide a link to a fake website to pay.

The scammers are making the bogus websites look legitimate by copying the format and graphics from the DOT's actual web page.

To avoid the scam, authorities say Good To Go! account holders should log in to the DOT's website to verify any tolls they might owe, and simply delete any messages requesting payment if they are not a registered member of Good To Go!.

The DOT is also reminding its Good To Go! customers that the agency will never ask for birth dates or driver's license numbers to pay a tolling bill.

People who suspect they have received a fake DOT text are being asked to report it to the Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.