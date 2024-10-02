DOT Offering Real-Time Traffic Updates For Vantage Bridge

Drivers on Interstate-90 can now check the real-time status of traffic at the Vantage Bridge.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) has updated the travel times page at its website to include the state's only Interstate span across the Columbia River.

Get our free mobile app

The updates are being provided while a major construction project that's reduced traffic to a single lane in both directions continues on the bridge.

The updated web page displays the current approximate travel times to the bridge from the Ryegrass Rest Area for westbound travelers, and the Silica Road Exit for eastbound motorists.

The DOT's Travel Map also offers travelers information about alternate routes in the area.

In addition to the lane closures, there are also speed reductions and width restrictions across the bridge - all of which will be in place until Nov. 1