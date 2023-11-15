Don’t Worry, Be Happy! How Do We Feel in Washington?
Remember the catchy tune "Don't Worry, Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin or more recently, Pharrell's "Happy"? I probably just gave you an ear worm, and you may be humming either melody the rest of the day. Sorry!
But how happy are you with life?
A recent study found 50% said they are “very satisfied” with the way their personal life is going. Happiness is more than a feeling of joy or excitement. It depends on various aspects of life, from emotional well-being to job satisfaction.
How does Washington state rank in the survey of "happiness" ? The Evergreen State did not make the Happiness Top 20
|Happiest States in America
|1. Utah
|11. Delaware
|2. Hawaii
|12. Massachusetts
|3. Maryland
|13. North Dakota
|4. Minnesota
|14. Virginia
|5. New Jersey
|15. New Hampshire
|6. Connecticut
|16. New York
|7. California
|17. Illinois
|8. Florida
|18. South Dakota
|9. Idaho
|19. Wisconsin
|10. Nebraska
|20. South Carolina
Personal finance website WalletHub released their survey findings of 30 leading indicators of a happy life. The criteria ranged from depression rates to income and employment figures.
Best State vs. Worst State Comparisons
- Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression, at just over 11% while West Virginia experiences the rate of adult depression at 29 percent.
- New Jersey records the lowest rate of suicides at 7 per 100,000 residents, compared to Wyoming, where the rate is the highest at 32.
- Utah has the highest rate of volunteerism, over 40 percent, more than double than in Florida, the state with the least volunteerism at under 16%.
- Utah has the lowest rate of divorced and separated couples with 15.5%, compared to the highest rate in New Mexico's at 25.6 percent.
So how did Washington rank among the 50 states?
To view the full report and please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959
