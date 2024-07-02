The 4th of July presents a bit of a challenge for dog owners. How to keep your furry friend from freaking out with all of the excitement of the Fourth.

We try to stay home with our dog so she doesn't get too anxious dealing with the loud noises while alone. But not everyone has the ability to stay home on the 4th and may have to leave the dog at home.

Many dogs escape their yards out of fear from the sound of fireworks and emergency sirens.

Take an Early Walk

We would also try to take Bailey, our Doodle for a long walk early on the 4th since an evening walk will probably be out of the question. If pup doesn't have pent up energy from missing their walk, they’re hopefully going to be less bothered by the fireworks in the neighborhood.

Lots of Exercise

Tossing her tennis ball in the back yard until she is really tired or any other activities like that will help to tire your dog out and help with anxiety.

If you crate your pup, you probably already thought about that as a safe space once the fireworks start shooting off.

We like to get out the toys and chews. Maybe a new surprise toy! Although, full disclosure, we have no grandkids so Bailey is spoiled!

Here are a few tips from a vet that may provide some solutions to try an keep your dog calm and relaxed as possible.

