Police in King County are investigating the discovery of a man who was found dead in the Snoqualmie River over the weekend.

The Snoqualmie Police Department says officers responded to an area near Riverview Park in downtown Snoqualmie at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday after witnesses reported seeing a body in the river while paddle boarding.

Get our free mobile app

Crews with King County Search & Rescue and the King County Sheriff's Office Dive Team were deployed and recovered the deceased male from the water.

The man's body is now in the care of the King County Coroner's Office who will conduct an autopsy to determine his identity and exact cause of death.