Cyber Tip Leads to Othello Arrest in Child Exploitation Case
Othello Police say a man is under arrest following an investigation into child sexual abuse material.
Detectives arrested Juan Hernandez-Arciniega Wednesday. He's accused of dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Police say the case began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and involved several agencies, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators also credit a K9 trained to detect electronic storage devices with helping in the arrest. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.
