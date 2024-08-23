Crews are quickly gaining the upper hand on the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.

The blaze has blackened 3,118 acres since sparking on Monday and quickly prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for a number of residents.

Get our free mobile app

Fire information spokesperson, Lori Wisehart, says new mapping that was done early Thursday is expected to vault the fire's containment level from 0% to 42%.

"They're mopping up the fire lines and shoring up those lines, and securing them. Overall, things are looking really good. Our crews have been really effective at preventing any further spread of the fire."

Wisehart says the elements are also expected to continue aiding firefighters.

"Cool and wet weather has been really helpful to firefighting efforts."

The fire has also been stymied by a massive response of aerial support measures, most of which are being brought in from other wildfires that are burning in the region.

All evacuation notices have now been lowered to Level 1.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined and currently under investigation.