Couple Gets Married Despite Ceremony Evacuation From Beehive Fire

A couple is into their fourth day of marriage after their wedding Saturday was sidetracked.

The ceremony was set to take place at Squilchuck State Park until the Beehive Fire forced everyone to evacuate.

But the wedding still took place after moving to the Red Cross shelter for evacuees at Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee.

Chelan County Emergency Management sent out congratulations to the couple on social media.

The Beehive Fire was contained in about four hours by the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department and the forest service.

There were Level 3: Go Now evacuation notices in place for several hours beforehand.

It is unclear to what extent - if any - air support was required. The exact acreage of the fire is also not known.

It is known that the couple, which did not disclose their names to Emergency Management, was able to complete their nuptials at Sage Hills Church.

A photo provided by Emergency Management shows the couple at the center, surrounded by wedding participants in the top row and Red Cross members and church volunteers in the bottom row.

Emergency Management seemed happy to report the successful marriage despite the fire.

"This will be one exciting story to tell every July 6 for the couple," read an Emergency Management posting on social media. "Dare we say it? There is a real spark between the newlyweds!"

It's also not known how the couple is spending their honeymoon after the adventurous wedding.