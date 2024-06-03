Coulee City Woman Arrested For Firing Gun In Presence Of Deputy

A Coulee City woman is in jail after police say she discharged a firearm in the presence of a law enforcement officer on Sunday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Washington Street when a man showed up to remove his possessions from the home of 58-year-old Tamara Routley and she went outside and fired two shots into the ground.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the deputy who was present during the alleged shooting was conducting a civil standby.

"They don't help remove the possessions from the house, they're simply there to provide protection in some form and to just be present so there's no conflicts. Unfortunately, there was a conflict when Ms. Routley went outside and fired two shots into the ground."

Foreman says it's believed Routley was trying to send a message to the man by discharging the weapon.

"I think she just wanted to emphasize that she did not want anyone coming inside the house."

The deputy at the scene called for backup and Routley was taken into custody for investigation of two counts of second-degree assault.

She is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.