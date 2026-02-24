Five Of Washington’s Congressional Members To Boycott Trump’s State Of Union Address

At least five of Washington State's 12 Democratic Congressional members will reportedly be skipping tonight's State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

Seventh District U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Seattle); 2nd District U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (Everett); 9th District U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (Seattle); 6th District U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (Bremerton); and 9th District U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (Bellevue) all say they are boycotting Trump's speech over acrimonious disagreements they have regarding his policies on a number of national and international issues.

Several of the five dissenters say they will instead be involved with different events during Trump's address, including Jayapal and Randall, who are expected to attend a rally at the National Mall in Washington D.C. dubbed the "People’s State of the Union."

Get our free mobile app

The event will reportedly showcase the negative impacts many Democrats and others believe the Trump Administration's policies are having on the U.S. and its citizens.

A Jefferey Epstein survivor, Marijke Chartouni, who's been invited to the nation's capitol by Jayapal as her official guest will also reportedly be inside the House of Representatives as Trump delivers his speech. Jayapal has said she wants the voices of survivors like Chartouni to be heard at the same time the president addresses the nation.

Concurrently, Murray is scheduled to make her own address to the nation over the internet, highlighting her beliefs about how Trump's policies are negatively impacting Washington State residents along with special guest, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

While almost half of the Evergreen State's congressional members are planning to turn their back on the president's speech, the remaining seven will likely be in attendance for the proceedings, including fellow Democrats 6th District U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (Edmonds); 1st District U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene (Medina); 3rd District U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez (Washougal); 8th District U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier (Sammamish); and 10th District U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland (Tacoma), along with the state's two Republic Reps., Dan Newhouse (D4-Sunnyside) and Michael Baumgartner (D5-Spokane).

Trump's speech will air on NewsRadio 560 KPQ at 6 p.m. via national coverage from our news partners at ABC Radio in Washington D.C.

Click here to stream coverage online, or listen over the air at AM 560 or FM 101.7.