You work hard for your money, and you probably don't like spending money on a defective item.

When it comes to spending money, a ton of Washingtonians choose Costco, which has its headquarters in Issaquah. Washington is tied with Florida for the third most Costco locations in the nation at 35, behind California with 143 and Texas with 43.

Costco prides itself on offering only the best products available, but sometimes products don't live up to the hype, or they're defective. That can be very frustrating for consumers.

Why Are Products Being Recalled? Who Recalls Them?

Not only is it frustrating that the item you spent money on doesn't work, but there's even a risk of injury or death you want to shy away from as well. Even worse - some of those items you might have purchased for your children. In that case, product safety certainly reigns supreme.

There are government entities overseeing the food and products you can pick up at Costco and other retailers. The Food and Drug Administration handles a ton of food complaints, just as an example.

There's also the Food Safety Inspection Service from the USDA monitoring some of the other food products you buy. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission watches out for consumers, warning you of items that may be dangerous when used.

Retailers are another layer of protection for consumers. Believe it or not, they do have an interest in keeping you safe with the products they sell - even if it's just because they want you to come back and spend more money. That's why major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Costco all have recall lists available on their websites.

Costco Issues Urgent Recall - Asks Customers to Not Use Certain Products

This week, Costco posted an urgent recall notice for several products in Washington. The instructions from the list ask consumers not to use the product at all. Among those items: power banks, air conditioners, tires, mineral water, and more. You can learn more about those recalls here.

You can also see the entire list of recalled items from Costco when you click here.

It's always better to be safe than sorry, and Costco does have a very generous and respectable refund, replacement, and return program. That means you shouldn't have any issue getting your money back or the product replaced with a similar product that does not have a safety issue attached to it.