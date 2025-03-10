Chelan PUD commissioners attending a Helion Energy community meeting Tuesday.

Helion plans to build the world's first ever fusion power plant on PUD-owned land near Malaga with ground breaking expected for this summer.

The meeting is the first step in the permitting process for the power plant.

Get our free mobile app

Community members have a chance to ask commissioners, fusion power experts, and Helion executives more about the impact to the community, the environment, and anything else they want to know about this project.

The power plant will serve a power purchasing agreement Helion has with Microsoft to power Microsoft-owned data centers it owns in north-central Washington.

Helion Director of Communications Jessie Barton told members of the press Feb. 27 this community meeting is part of the company's commitment to having a larger conversation about the impacts this plant will have.

The plant expects to bring around 130 construction jobs and require about 30 people to operate the plant 24/7.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Mission View Elementary School.