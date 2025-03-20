Colville Tribes Call For Action After Native Vets Scrubbed From Military Websites

The Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation has written a letter calling for the restoration of public recognition for Native American veterans through certain military channels.

The missive issued Wednesday by Jarred Michael-Erickson follows a purging of information which had highlighted the heroic actions of Native Americans who served in foreign wars by the Department of Defense and other military agencies through their websites.

Erickson's letter specifically sites the removal of details about Pfc. Ira Hayes, a Native American who assisted in raising the U.S. flag at Iwo Jima, and content which described contributions made by Navajo Code Talkers during World War II.

The letter goes on to say "while tribal nations are sovereign governments, many tribal members have chosen to serve honorably as soldiers in the American armed forces," and notes those who suffered grievous injury or lost their lives defending the United States and its allies during times of war, as well as the principles of freedom and democracy.

Erickson added that recognizing the valor and achievements of Native American servicemen and servicewomen is not a racially-based political statement, and that all soldiers should "receive the honor they earned."

The Colville Tribal Chairman closed his missive by calling for the immediate restoration of all redacted information regarding Native American veterans online.