Cle Elum Will Not Designate Itself a Non-Sanctuary City

The Cle Elum City Council has scuttled a resolution proclaiming the city's fealty to federal immigrant and drug enforcement agencies.

As we reported on Monday, the resolution would have categorized Cle Elum as a non-haven for undocumented immigrants. It read in part, "The City of Cle Elum hereby declares that it is not a sanctuary city and does not enact or maintain policies that prohibit or discourage cooperation with federal immigration and and drug enforcement efforts."

"The City of Cle Elum affirms its intent to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies, including ICE and the DEA, in a manner consistent with applicable federal, state and local laws. Such cooperation shall be conducted where practical and within the lawful authority of the city.”

But according to KIMA, Yakima's CBS affiliate, the resolution was only briefly included on Tuesday night's agenda. Councilmembers voted nearly unanimously (6-1) to jettison the resolution, which was looked upon with intense disfavor by some in the community.

A resident identified only as Carl is quoted as saying, "Our upper county has a rich heritage of many ethnicities and immigrants. I’m saddened to think that my town would participate in something that could label us as hostile.”

That sentiment found additional expression in the musings of local businessman Karl Ohlemann. As Ohlemann pointed out, “The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has already made it clear that immigration enforcement is not a local jurisdiction."

"This would not improve public safety but would send a message of exclusion - one that could damage our city’s image and economy, which relies on tourism and a reputation for hospitality.”

The resolution's author, Councilmember Steven Harper, was more subdued.

"My intent with the resolution was not to make this an unwelcoming community or to overextend police resources,” Harper said. “If people read the resolution verbatim, they’d see that the intent was simply to allow our officers to cooperate with ICE enforcement actions - not participate in them, but cooperate.”

In light of Tuesday's events, Cle Elum will retain its neutrality - neither a sanctuary city nor a legal non-sanctuary.