The Ultimate Retro Commercial Fill-In-the-Blank Game

A holiday time-killer for Boomers, Gen Xers, older millennials… and anyone brave enough to play along

Get our free mobile app

Need something to do while the ham rests, the turkey continues to roast, or Uncle Earl tells the same story for the fourth time? Congratulations. You’ve just found the ultimate low-effort, high-nostalgia holiday game.

The rules are simple: fill in the blanks (or, if there are no blanks, just guess) from iconic TV commercials burned into the collective memory of Boomers, Gen Xers, and older millennials. If you hear the jingle in your head instantly, congrats. You’re aging gracefully. If you don’t, ask someone nearby who remembers watching TV without a remote.

Bonus points if someone sings the answer. Extra bonus points if they insist they “haven’t thought about that in 40 years.”

Anyone can play. Some generations just dominate.

(Answers Below)

1.) “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing!” and

“Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is.”

2.) “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun” and “You deserve a break today.”

3.) “My bologna has a first name, it’s ______. My bologna has a second name, it’s ______. Oh, I love to eat it every day, And if you ask me why I’ll say, ’Cause ______ ______ has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A!”

4.) “Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce. Special orders don’t upset us. All we ask is that you let us serve it your way! So have it your way at _____ _____.”

5.) “Don’t squeeze the _______.”

6.) “Be a ______, drink __ ______.”

7.) “He won’t eat it, he hates everything…..Hey Mikey! He likes it!”

8.) “It’s the real thing,” “I’d like to teach the world to sing,” and “Things go better with ____?”

9.) “It takes a licking and keeps on ticking.”

10.) “Ring around the collar.”

11.) “______, take me away!” and “Ancient Chinese secret, huh?”

12.) “You’re soaking in it.”

13.) “I am stuck on ____-___ brand ’cause ____-___ stuck on me!”

14.) “I don’t want to grow up because I’m a ____-_-__ kid!”

15.) “Double your pleasure, double your fun, with ________, ________, ________ gum!”

16.) “Our repairmen are the loneliest guys in town.”

17.) “Nothin’ says lovin’ like somethin’ from the oven!”

18.) “Where’s the beef?”

19.) “Pardon me, would you have any _____ _____?”

20.) “Clap on! Clap off! The ________!”

21.) “________, the quicker picker-upper!”

22.) “Like a good neighbor, _____ _____ is there.”

23.) “Meow, meow, meow, meow.”

24.) “____ is the place with the helpful hardware man.”

25.) “You’re not fully clean until you’re ________ clean.”

26.) “Fill it to the rim, with ________.”

27.) "The best part of waking up is ________ in your cup.”

28.) “Good to the last drop.”

29.) “Who wears short shorts? We wear short shorts!”

30.) “They’re magically delicious!”

31.) “Here’s to good friends, tonight is kind of special, The beer we'll pour, Must say something more somehow, So tonight, tonight, let it be __________.”

32.) “From the land of sky blue waters, From the land of pines, Lofty balsams,

Comes the beer refreshing, __________ the beer refreshing.”

33.) “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!”

34.) “So kiss a little longer, stay close a little longer…Longer with ___ ___.

That ____ _____ freshness lasts right through it, your fresh breath goes on and on, while you chew it!"

35.) “You’ll wonder where the yellow went

when you brush your teeth with _______.”

36.) “Time to make the donuts.”

37.) “Hey, you got your chocolate in my peanut butter!” “You got your peanut butter on my chocolate!” “Two great tastes that taste great together.”

38.) “Uh-oh, _________!”

39.) “How many licks does it take to get to the ______ Roll center of a ______ Pop?”

“The world may never know.”

40.) “Where there’s Life… there’s ___”, “This _____’s for you,” and

“Somebody still cares about quality.”

41.) “Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t.”

42.) “___-_-___ , the San Francisco treat.”

43.) “Gimme a break, gimme a break, break me off a piece of that ___ ___ bar.”

44.) “The Freshmaker.”

Answer Key

1.) Alka-Seltzer

2.) McDonald’s

3.) Oscar Mayer

4.) Burger King

5.) Charmin

6.) Dr Pepper

7.) Life cereal

8.) Coca-Cola

9.) Timex

10.) Wisk

11.) Calgon

12.) Palmolive

13.) Band-Aid

14.) Toys “R” Us

15.) Doublemint

16.) Maytag

17.) Pillsbury

18.) Wendy’s

19.) Grey Poupon

20.) The Clapper

21.) Bounty

22.) State Farm

23.) Meow Mix

24.) Ace Hardware

25.) Zest

26.) Brim

27.) Folgers

28.) Maxwell House

29.) Nair

30.) Lucky Charms

31.) Löwenbräu

32.) Hamm’s

33.) Chiffon

34.) Big Red

35.) Pepsodent

36.) Dunkin’ Donuts

37.) Reese’s

38.) SpaghettiOs

39.) Tootsie

40.) Budweiser

41.) Almond Joy / Mounds

42.) Rice-A-Roni

43.) Kit Kat

44.) Mentos