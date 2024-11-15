Christmas Tree Cutting Permits Now Available From U.S. Forest Service

Christmas tree cutting permits are now on sale through the U.S. Forest Service.

Permits cost $5 each and can be purchased at select Forest Service offices in the region, as well as various local merchants, and online by clicking here.

Area students who are in fourth grade can also receive a free Christmas tree cutting permit when they enroll in the Every Kid Outdoors program.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there are a few things to remember when heading into the forest to cut a Christmas tree.

"Make sure you're cutting your tree from the National Forest and not from private property where you'd be trespassing. Be sure and take your Christmas tree cutting permit with you, and a hard copy of the map where you'll be going, since GPS doesn't always work in the woods."

In addition, DeMario says to wear appropriate clothing and remember to bring a saw to cut your tree, as well as a tarp to wrap it, and rope to secure it to your vehicle.

She says there are also a few things to keep in mind when cutting your Christmas tree.

"When you cut your tree, be sure and cut it close to the ground with the stump no higher than six inches. And remember that no cutting is allowed within two-hundred feet of any lakes, streams, campgrounds, picnic areas, and administrative sites."

DeMario also says to check the weather forecast before you head out and check which roads are open or closed in the area you are planning to look for Christmas trees.

She reminds forest visitors that forest roads can also be very slippery when covered in mud or snow, and to carry tire chains with you to prevent getting stuck.