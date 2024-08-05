The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is giving a heads-up to commuters.

The middle part of next week will pose an inconvenience for some, according to a WSDOT traffic advisory. Commuters can delays on an 11-mile stretch of US 97.

Contractors are set to begin chip sealing on Wednesday. The process is expected to last from 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Get our free mobile app

The impacted route stretches from Tonasket to slightly south of Oroville.

During daylight hours, pilot cars will be visible on this stretch of roadway and flaggers will be steering traffic.

This is a "continuation," says WSDOT spokesperson Sebastian Moraga. It's part of a larger undertaking: NCR Seal 2024. Launched in mid-May, it's a regional project, with particular attention paid to Okanogan, Grant and Adams counties. NCR Seal 2024 involves improvements to US 97 as well as SR 26.

The upside to chip sealing is "threefold," Moraga says.

"First of all, it's a cost-effective method. It's something we can do without incurring a major expense."

"It also fixes all the smaller breaks in the pavement. That makes for a smoother surface for the drivers."

"And because it's an easier, cost-effective fix, it extends the life of the road. It lengthens the time that we can use the road without doing more sizable repairs."

As for the contractors, their work won't be done until mid-September, according to Moraga. After the chip seal comes roadway delineation.

Click here to access WSDOT's real-time travel map; the agency will provide continual updates throughout the chip sealing process.