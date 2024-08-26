Swathes of SR 26 will be "bustling" with activity in the days ahead, according to a WSDOT travel advisory. The department has green-lit a couple of overlapping preventative maintenance projects.

On Monday, Aug. 26, chip seal crews will begin tackling a 31-mile stretch from Vantage, WA to "just east of Royal City." Work commences at 6 a.m. on Monday and concludes at 6 p.m. the following evening.

This stretch of roadway also needs to be fog-sealed. That will take marginally longer. WSDOT expects to be finished by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

All the while motorists will have to contend with the usual maintenance project fanfare: pilot cars, work zone flaggers and "temporary rumble strips."

As always WSDOT intends to provide continual updates via its real-time travel map.