The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says a TikTok video circulating on social media portraying Sheriff Morrison and reporting that triple murder suspect Travis Decker has been arrested after a long standoff, is not authentic.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the CCSO reinforced that Decker is still at large and the focus of an intensive ground and air search in connection to the kidnapping and murder of his three daughters in May.

The U.S. Marshals, Washington Army National Guard and Border Patrol are leading the manhunt. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is also providing resources and manpower with assistance from CCSO personnel on the search in Kittitas County.

Sheriff Morrison says personnel are searching backcountry areas of Chelan and Kittitas Counties following up on leads and searching for signs of Decker.

There is nothing to suggest there is a threat to public safety, particularly in back country or remote areas. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious information to law enforcement.

The Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest who should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone spotting him should call 911 immediately and not attempt to contact or approach him. The U.S. Marshals office can reached at 1-800-336-0102

32-year old Travis Caleb Decker is listed as 5’8” and 190lbs with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing tan or green t-shirt and dark shorts. The images show how his appearance may have been altered.