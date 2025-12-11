With water levels rising on the Icicle River, Chelan County Public Works is closing the bridge on East Leavenworth Road near the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.

Why the County Closed the Bridge

Public Works said the fast-moving water is not damaging the bridge, but it is eating away at the side banks, which may cause the road pavement to fail.

With additional rain expected through tomorrow, the County is closing the bridge as a precaution until the water goes down. It will not reopen until the water recedes.

Alternate routes are available on both sides of the bridge.

Public Works is working diligently to address problem drainage areas as ditches and culverts are becoming overwhelmed in places because they are not used to this much rain.

Animal Evacuation Options for Flood Victims

Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere are currently taking large animals for property owners impacted by flooding. Chelan County Emergency Management says you should call 509-782-3232 in advance and must provide food and care for the animal.

Safety Tips During High Water Events

Public Works said if you are experiencing flooding or mudslides on your property, and call emergency services to call 911. If you own a private bridge, closely monitor river and creek levels, and be prepared to leave your property before any water goes over a private bridge.

In addition, Public Works warns not to drive through standing water, as the water will often cover an eroded road, and you won't know until it's too late.

Finally, Public Works says to consider keeping your driving to a minimum over the next couple of days, and to stay away from burn scar areas from this summer's Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf Fires.