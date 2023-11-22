Chelan, Douglas, Grant PUDs To Host Joint Clean Energy Expo

Chelan, Douglas and Grant County PUDs are holding a joint public gathering focused on the region’s energy future.

There'll be a large number of technology firms on hand sharing information about a range of energy sources at the Clean Energy Expo.

Chelan PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says the utilities want to make the public aware of the changing landscape.

“We’re facing this big change in energy and the velocity of change,” said Hansen. “It’s happening so quickly. We want to make sure that our customers are aware, and they’re knowledgeable as we try to position our utilities to meet that clean energy future.”

Energy technology firms will share information about a range of energy sources, including solar, hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, gravity storage, wind, battery storage, compressed gas, fission, fusion and pumped storage.

Hansen says there'll also be individual workshops.

“We’re also scheduling the technology firms to do 15–20-minute presentations throughout the afternoon,” Hansen said. “So, those are being scheduled into breakout rooms.”

A joint statement on the event from the three PUDs said, "It will help ensure that we’re positioned to meet changes in the coming decades and continue to bring a range of benefits to the people of North Central Washington."

The Clean Energy Expo on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center 121 N. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Hansen says the three PUDs collaborate on a number of levels, but thinks this event is unique in that all three are inviting the entire region in for one outreach event.

Participants will be asked to take a short survey after learning about clean energy sources. The event also includes light refreshments and prizes.