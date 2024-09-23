A coalition of local governments is asking for help in the fight against opioid abuse.

The NCW Opioid Abatement Council comprises about half a dozen localities, including Chelan and Douglas counties, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. All of them are scarred, to one degree or another, by the unabating drug crisis. All of them received compensation following a mammoth class action suit against several leading opioid distributors and manufacturers. The suit was filed by outgoing Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The biggest chunk of settlement money went to Chelan County ($2.9M), followed by Douglas County ($1.5M), Wenatchee ($1.1M) and East Wenatchee (~320K).

Now comes the question of how to deploy the funds.

From now through Oct. 11, these governments will be accepting ad hoc proposals. A Chelan County press release describes it thusly: "Local agencies and programs fighting substance use disorder, with a focus on opioid and fentanyl use and addiction, can apply for funds."

"The dollars will be distributed over the next five years by each individual government, with a call for projects expected to be made annually for the next five years."

"Proposals must include: a detailed description of the project; a detailed description of how the funds will impact opioid/fentanyl abuse, including whether the project impacts Chelan or Douglas counties or the cities of Wenatchee or East Wenatchee; a description of whether this is a multi-year project or effort, or if this funding will be spent only in 2025; the amount of funding requested with a detailed breakdown of proposed expenses."

The 11th falls on a Friday; proposals are due no later than 4 p.m. Email materials to Jill FitzSimmons (Jillm.FitzSimmons@co.chelan.wa.us).