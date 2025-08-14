A Chelan County sex offender residing in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since 2023 now faces federal charges.

Federal Indictment Filed Aug. 6

Court records show a federal grand jury indicted 30-year-old Bernadino Hamilton of Manson Aug. 6 on six charges of enticement of a minor and one charge of committing a new sex offense as a registered sex offender.

Previous Conviction and Probation Rules

Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Hamilton after allegedly contacting multiple teen victims through social media in 2021. Under his probation, Hamilton was prohibited from possessing a smartphone. In 2019, a court ruled Hamilton guilty of second-degree child molestation, and he registered as a sex offender.

State Charges and Dismissals

Rape charges from Chelan County prosecutors were dismissed in May after a judge found prosecutors failed to turn over evidence related to the seized smartphones to Hamilton's attorneys. Hamilton still faced 23 counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Next Steps in Federal Court

Hamilton faces up to 10 years in prison. His arraingment is Monday in U.S. District Court in Spokane.