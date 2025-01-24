The Chelan County Regional Jail (CCRJC) policy on handling immigration detainers or arrests for Immigration Code Enforcement (ICE) Agents remains unchanged.

Jail Director Chris Sharp said Thursday no policy changes have been made since President's Trump's Executive Order was issued on Monday directing ICE to begin deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records.

Sharp issued a news release noting that since Trump's Executive Order, the CCRJC has received numerous inquiries about the facility's policies and procedures.

CCRJC remains in compliance with the Keep Washington Working Act, Sharp said and the facility has not booked or held anyone for ICE in more than five years.

The Keep Washington Working Act, passed in 2019, prohibits local law enforcement from assisting ICE or Customs and Border Patrol in any form of civil enforcement of immigration laws, such as sweeps, apprehensions or deportations.

The law was passed in response to Federal immigration reforms during the first Trump Administration.

Sharp says ICE Agents are allowed into the CCRJC facility to visit an incarcerated person; but may only interview the individual with their personal, signed consent. Jail staff take no other action and do not notify ICE of when an incarcerated person is to be released.

The policy remains unchanged and has been in place for several years.

