Three Inmates Accused Of Assault In Chelan County Jail Attack

Three Inmates Accused Of Assault In Chelan County Jail Attack

Chelan County Jail

Three Chelan County inmates charged with violent and deadly crimes now face assault charges after being accused of attacking a fourth inmate. 

Wenatchee Police says the three punched, kicked, strangulated and stomped on a 30-year-old inmate Saturday afternoon. 

Among the three accused inmates is 18-year-old Jairo Enciso, who is charged with murdering an East Wenatchee teenager last year.  

The other two are 23-year-old Zachary Justin James Craig who was charged with a stabbing in Pennsylvania Park in Wenatchee last December and 40-year-old Michael Royster who was charged with a stabbing outside a Wenatchee bar in May. 

Officers say strangulation from Craig caused the victim to lose consciousness. The victim later refused medical treatment at a hospital. 

Police filed a preliminary statement in Chelan County Superior Court Monday asking for Second Degree Assault Charges against the three inmates. 

Officers say the assault took place just before 4:30 pm Saturday. 

Enciso was 17 when he was accused of 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Wenatchee.  

He's since pleaded not guilty to the crime which took place in the 600 block of Mission Street during a Saturday night Quinceanera (a celebration marking the 15th birthday of a girl) in August of 2023.  

Craig is charged with 1st Degree Assault for the stabbing of a man at Pennsylvania Park in Wenatchee on December 16, 2023. 

Royster is accused of stabbing a Wenatchee man outside the KAOS Bar on Wenatchee Avenue just before 2 am on May 18. 

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?

I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people?

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

More From 610 KONA