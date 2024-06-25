Three Inmates Accused Of Assault In Chelan County Jail Attack

Three Chelan County inmates charged with violent and deadly crimes now face assault charges after being accused of attacking a fourth inmate.

Wenatchee Police says the three punched, kicked, strangulated and stomped on a 30-year-old inmate Saturday afternoon.

Among the three accused inmates is 18-year-old Jairo Enciso, who is charged with murdering an East Wenatchee teenager last year.

The other two are 23-year-old Zachary Justin James Craig who was charged with a stabbing in Pennsylvania Park in Wenatchee last December and 40-year-old Michael Royster who was charged with a stabbing outside a Wenatchee bar in May.

Officers say strangulation from Craig caused the victim to lose consciousness. The victim later refused medical treatment at a hospital.

Police filed a preliminary statement in Chelan County Superior Court Monday asking for Second Degree Assault Charges against the three inmates.

Officers say the assault took place just before 4:30 pm Saturday.

Enciso was 17 when he was accused of 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Wenatchee.

He's since pleaded not guilty to the crime which took place in the 600 block of Mission Street during a Saturday night Quinceanera (a celebration marking the 15th birthday of a girl) in August of 2023.

Craig is charged with 1st Degree Assault for the stabbing of a man at Pennsylvania Park in Wenatchee on December 16, 2023.

Royster is accused of stabbing a Wenatchee man outside the KAOS Bar on Wenatchee Avenue just before 2 am on May 18.