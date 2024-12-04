Of all the counties in Washington, Chelan County is, by some measures, the most vulnerable to landslides.

Landslides are characterized by the downslope movement of rock, debris or earth. (And yes, human activity - including logging, mining and other high-emitting sectors - is an exacerbating factor.) The steeper the incline, the graver the risk of calamity, so mountainous regions are singularly vulnerable. This portends poorly for Washington, where in 30 of 39 counties, at least half the land is at risk, according to county-level data mapped by Truck Parking Club.

About 95% of Chelan County's total land mass is landslide-susceptible, according to the study. This equates to 2,772 square miles. Only Ferry County, which lies slightly south of the Canadian border, faces a comparable risk.

Landslides are not only viciously impetuous; they tend to pounce suddenly and without advance notice. But the Chelan-Douglas Health District has prepared a list of warning signs to watch for.

If indoors during a landslide, you're advised to stay there and ideally take cover under a piece of sturdy furniture. If outdoors, run uphill and away from the landslide path. Direction matters!

"Prevention is easier than treatment": this is a foundational principle of medicine and it's also true in the case of landslides. Be proactive - this means planting ground cover and building retaining walls and channels or deflection walls - but also neighborly. If debris flow seeps onto a neighbor's property as a result of your diversion measures, you may be liable for damages, according to the CDHD.

But we mustn't put the cart before the horse. Your first move should be to get a ground assessment of your property. For more information contact Chelan County's planning department.