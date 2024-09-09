The rescue operation can be scene near the large tree at the center of rock face as shown

A 43 year old woman was rescued Friday after a climbing accident on the Saber Route on Castlerock in the Tumwater Canyon outside of Leavenworth.

The accident was reported about 7:30am.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management said the female climber had fallen approximately 25 feet and suffered a serious head injury.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cascade Medical Center paramedics, and

Chelan County Fire District 3 responded and Paramedics were the first to reach the woman.

Reinfeld said a rope rescue team was requested because of the rocky conditions and a dangerous cliff at the scene.

A nine member team with Wenatchee Valley Fire Rope Rescue relayed the injured climber to a safer location where she was carried out to the trailhead and transported to the hospital in Wenatchee.

The injured climber's name, residence and condition is unknown but Reinfeld said the woman was from outside the area.

A Busy Search & Rescue Season

It has been a busy summer for Search and Rescue operations in Chelan County and is not slowing as late summer arrives, according to Reinfeld.

Search and rescue season has not slowed yet in Chelan County for the Sheriff's Office, volunteers and other first responders.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public although it is warm during the day, it can cool off dramatically at night. If you are enjoying the outdoors, make sure you bring gear to prepare for an unexpected overnight stay" Reinfeld said rescuers could be delayed in reaching someone in need of a rescue.

