Look, I know it's only spring, but in north central Washington, temperatures are heating up. To me, it's basically summertime. One of my favorite things to do in the summer is enjoy an outdoor concert.

What Is Chateau Ste. Michelle?

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You know all about some of the premier outdoor concert venues. The Gorge Amphitheatre, the White River Amphitheatre, and some smaller ones, too. Did you know there's an excellent spot worth a day-trip for an outdoor concert just west of the Cascades?

Chateau Ste. Michelle is a winery in Woodinville, offering in-person and virtual wine experiences, social club events, and private events. Their wine, while I have not tried it, is supposedly exquisite.

However, its outdoor concert series has been a Pacific Northwest staple since 1984. It is set on a stunning winery estate, and it's the kind of venue that makes a show feel like a whole event. This year's summer lineup is stacked. Here are the shows worth planning a trip around.

The 2026 Shows Worth Planning a Trip Around

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Bob Dylan

June 6 & 7 - Two nights, with Lucinda Williams opening. If you haven't seen Bob Dylan live, or even if you have, this is a hard one to pass up.

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Dierks Bentley

June 27 - Dierks Bentley is one of my favorite country artists. His "Off The Map" tour rolls into Woodinville with Kaitlin Butts. This is a great excuse to kick off your summer with a road trip.

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KALEO with Elle King

July 3 - I'll be honest, I had not heard of KALEO or Elle King, but doing some digging, and they have over 12.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. You could also pair this with Ziggy Marley on July 1 and Turnpike Troubadours on July 2. This would make an elite July 4 weekend itinerary on the west side.

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Tedeschi Trucks Band

August 4 & 5 - Another one I'm unfamiliar with, but my research shows they are a 12-piece band (that's a lot of instruments). They're a Grammy-winning blues-rock powerhouse. Pair that with some wine, and it sounds like a great show.

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Sarah McLachlan

August 8 & 9 - McLachlan is a Pacific Northwest icon playing in one of the region's best outdoor venues. Enough said.

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Beck

September 18 - A strong late-summer closer if you're looking to squeeze one more trip in before fall.

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Pair one of these concerts with a Woodinville wine tasting, staying overnight, exploring the area, and you've got a full Western Washington getaway.

A hot tip - this is an unseated venue, so make sure you bring a blanket or lawn chair!

Tickets available at ste-michelle.com.