Critical Fire Weather, More Smoke and Blowing Dust Conditions for Eastern WA

photo credit: Christopher Kirsch - Labor Mountain Fire Facebook

The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking a dry cold front moving through the region for Thursday.

The NWS is warning the dry and windy weather will raise fire weather conditions across the region will increase to critical levels.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued through 11pm Thursday in much of Central and Eastern Washington.

Department of Ecology has extended an Air Quality Alert for Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan Counties until further notice.

The air quality will likely worsen in areas near the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain wildfires in the Cascades. West winds will send smoke and haze across Eastern Washington and into Northern Idaho.

The winds could also create areas of blowing dust on the Waterville Plateau, around Moses Lake, and the Upper Columbia Basin. Motorists should be prepared for potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Visibility may be reduced to as low as 1/2 to 1 mile from blowing dust near recently harvested and plowed fields.

