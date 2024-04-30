CDHD Narrows Field For New Administrator To Three

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) has narrowed its list of candidates for a new chief administrator to three.

The announcement was made at Monday's meeting of the Chelan County Commissioners.

Commissioner Shon Smith, who serves on the CDHD board of directors, says they received a total of 31 applications for the position, including from some who have a wealth of experience.

"All of the candidates were extremely qualified. In fact, some were way overqualified and I was surprised they were applying for a position like ours. But when you get the opportunity to move to God's country, you'll pick up and pull stakes and plant your tent in a place that is absolutely gorgeous."

Smith says the health district plans to hold an open house to introduce the three candidates to the public on May 17.

"It'll be an afternoon where we can get to know these three candidates and the community and especially the departments that work with the health department from our county and from Douglas County can get an opportunity to interview these people and give their recommendations to the executive board."

Smith did not disclose the names or any information about the candidates at Monday's meeting.

The three finalists are vying to fill the void left by former administrator Luke Davies, who resigned from the position earlier this year and departed last month.