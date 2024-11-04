For the second time in as many years, the Cascade School Board is a Board of Distinction, raves the Washington State School Directors' Association (WSSDA).

With a student population of about 1,200, the Cascade School District serves picaresque Leavenworth, as well as surrounding communities like Dryden and Peshastin. The district is not infallible; its finances are wobbly, its staff perpetually downsized.

But that's not how the WSSDA keeps score. School boards are judged on three metrics: "visionary leadership, effective governance and strategic advocacy for students." This according to CSD spokesperson Julie Winters.

Heather Curl oversees "leadership development" for the WSSDA. Curl says she is heartened by the board's egalitarian ethos. The board is making every effort, she says, to close the yawning "opportunity gap" between special needs students and their neurotypical peers.

On Nov. 21, the board will be formally recognized at the WSSDA's annual conference in Spokane.

In other news, the board has a vacancy. Click here if you'd like to be considered for the seat vacated by Zachary Miller.