Seahawks General Manager held a press conference Tuesday and told reporters how emotional the departure of former head coach Pete Carroll has been and what his fourteen year working relationship has been like. The pair are reported to be texting each other though Carroll's advisory role with the team moving forward has not been crystallized.

Details also emerged on the role he and team owner Jody Allen will play in the search for Carroll's successor which ESPN reported is getting under way this week.

Schneider will have final say over personnel matters no matter who replaces Carroll which is a departure than the previous flow chart that gave Carroll final say. Schneider said Jody Allen gave him a directive to maintain the culture that has been built in the organization. He added that Allen will have a "lot of say" in the final decision on Carroll's replacement but the coaching staff will report to him.

Potential Candidate Names Surface

Here are the names being circulated so far;

ESPN has reported Seattle has requested to interview Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The Seahawks have a virtual interview scheduled on Wednesday with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The NFL Network is reporting Seattle has requested interviews with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Detroit's offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith.

In person interviews won't take place until Jan. 22nd at the earliest unless the candidate's team is in the conference championships.

Schneider said no decision has been made on whether candidates from college programs will be considered telling ESPN "It's wide open still," he said. "There's so much movement in college football already."