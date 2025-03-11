Car Fire Injures Driver In Moses Lake

A Grant County woman has injuries after her vehicle caught fire in Moses Lake early this morning.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 5 say crews were dispatched at around 6:30 a.m. to the park & ride near the intersection of Randolph Road and State Route 17, where they arrived to find a small passenger car engulfed in flames.

Get our free mobile app

Batallion Chief Travis Svilar says the driver of the vehicle accidentally started the fire.

"The owner stated that she fell asleep with a lit cigarette and sometime while she was asleep, her cigarette fell in-between the driver and passenger seats and when she awakened, the interior of the vehicle was on fire."

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within minutes and kept the flames from spreading.

The woman suffered burns to her hands and was transported via ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

The woman's car was totally destroyed by the fire.