Broken Water Main Prompts Boil Water Advisory In Okanogan

Residents in the town of Okanogan are under an advisory to boil their water following the discovery of a ruptured water main.

Officials with the City of Okanogan say the break is located at the intersection of Second Avenue and Queen Street.

The City says the damaged line has been isolated but they are advising residents to boil their water as a precautionary measure.

Some residents have reported seeing dirty water flowing from the taps in their home, and City officials are recommending anyone experiencing this to flush water through their bathtubs and remove the screens from their faucets.

The City did not provide any estimates for when the advisory might be lifted.