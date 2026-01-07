Conservative podcaster Brandi Kruse will deliver the keynote address at the Grant County Republican Party fundraiser and Lincoln Day dinner.

Tickets are on sale for the February 28th event through the Grant County GOP's website, GrantCountyGOP.org.

Kruse produces the podcast "Undivided" and is a popular voice among Republican voters. She has headlined Chelan County GOP Lincoln Day and Chelan Douglas Farm Bureau annual dinner events in recent years.

Kruse is expected to address the impacts of Washington state policy, including two citizens' initiatives to the legislature on parental rights and protecting girls' sports. Education, affordable healthcare, and support for law enforcement and first responders are another focus, according to the Grant County GOP.