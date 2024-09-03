Boy Wounded In Desert Aire Drive-By Dies

A 16-year-old boy who was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting in Desert Aire earlier this week has died.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the boy was shot at Desert Aire Park at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

After being shot, detectives say the boy was driven to a residence on Thunderbird Way Southwest by another man who sustained minor injuries in the shooting.

The boy was then airlifted to a regional hospital before being transferred to a medical center in King County where he later passed away from his injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the identity of the boy.

An investigation into the shooting that led to the boy's death in ongoing.